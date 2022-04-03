EN
    10:10, 03 April 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a talk with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin over the phone, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin thoroughly discussed the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

    They have agreed to intensify cooperation between the two governments on the most important commodities in order to maintain the dynamics of bilateral trade.

    President Putin informed President Tokayev about the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. A common understanding was expressed of the exceptional importance of reaching agreements on the neutral, non-aligned, nuclear-free status of Ukraine.


