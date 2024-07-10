President Tokayev hands in state flag to 2024 Olympic Games participants.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed in the state flag to the members of the national team participating in the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the meeting with the athletes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Games in Paris is a long-awaited event, which will attract attention of the entire world.

“We have high hopes for you and the entire nation will root for you. Our athletes have always brought awards to the homeland. I am confident that you will continue this glorious path with honor, and your achievements will become a victory for the whole Kazakhstan. The sky-blue flag soaring into the heights undoubtedly raises the spirit of all our people,” said the Head of State.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the President noted, the sportsmen are provided all necessary conditions today.

He said that sports grounds are built today in cities and in villages, with around 70 sports centers opened last year.

"This year, we plan to build around 200 facilities. As you know, the National Olympic Committee underwent some structural changes. The headquarters for the preparation for the Olympic Games was set up. Experienced professionals like Gennady Golovkin were invited to the country. The result will come only when everyone becomes a true master of his craft. Our people have always respected the sportsmen,” said the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

He highlighted that the athletes are assumed a responsible mission to represent the country with dignity and wished them success.

“You all made an incredible effort to earn these Olympic quotas. I am sure you will do your best and will achieve high results. The entire Kazakhstan will support you,” he stressed.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-jomart Tokayev handed in the State Flag to Aslanbek Shymbergenov, the captain of the team.

Most of the team members participated in the event via a videoconference from Akbulak Olympic Training Center in Almaty region.