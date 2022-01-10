EN
    12:51, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev holds emergency operations centre sitting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State held a sitting of the emergency operations centre via videoconferencing. Prosecutor General, chairman of the National Security Committee, acting Interior and Defense Ministers reported on the present situation, the Akorda press service reports.

    As stated there, the law enforcement agencies and Armed Forces take active measures for further stabilization of the situation in the country. 93 checkpoints were set up around the rural settlements to check transport and control over strategic sites.

    207 people were detained in Almaty. Stolen captures, weapons, ammunition, shields were withdrawn.

    The Head of State charged to continue the restoration of public order and security in the country and raise public awareness.


