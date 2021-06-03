President Tokayev holds meeting with Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the two presidents discussed the development of the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation with an emphasis on strengthening political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. They also touched upon the prospects of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and other multilateral structures, and exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

Kazakhstan President noted the importance of Armen Sarkissian’s visit in terms of giving an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation.

«Armenia is a close country for us. The relations between our states are based on traditions that go back centuries. Certainly, we are interested that our cooperation does not stand still, and filling with new content. Therefore, the governments of our countries and competent authorities are working towards achieving this goal,» the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively assessed the outcomes of the recent visit of the Armenian government delegation to Kazakhstan, noting good opportunities for boosting cooperation in various areas.

In addition, President Tokayev expressed confidence in the positive continuation of the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation within the EEU, CSTO, CIS, UN and OSCE.

In turn, Armen Sarkissian expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan.

«For me, as always, visiting Kazakhstan is like a trip to my home, to my friends. Our peoples have, as you said, very good, long, deep and long-standing relations,» he said.

Armenian President agreed with President Tokayev that the contacts between Nur-Sultan and Yerevan have a huge potential for further expansion. In this regard, he drew attention to the favorable conditions opening up in the areas of trade, education, new technologies, food processing, and expressed his intention to see this cooperation more meaningful and extensive.