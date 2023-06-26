President Tokayev holds meeting with Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Council Nurlanbek Shakiev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Kyrgyz Supreme Council Chairman Nurlanbek Shakiev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Welcoming Shakiev, the Kazakh President stressed the importance of developing the relations between the two countries and deepening the interparliamentary ties. According to him, Kyrgyzstan is a good neighbor, brotherly country, and strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, facilitated by the interaction at the intergovernmental and interparliamentary level, are dynamically developing. He noted that the bilateral trade and economic cooperation enhances with each passing year, as the countries plan to bring the trade turnover to up to $2bn.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the reached agreements will give a vital impetus to many areas of the multifaceted interaction between the countries. Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the all-round development of ally relations with brotherly Kyrgyzstan.

For his part, Shakiev thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the meeting and the Kazakh hospitality, as well as conveyed the warm greetings from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. According to the speaker, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are the closest countries in all ways, and the multifaceted coopration based on mutual understanding and support continuously deeps. In addition, he expressed support for the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

The meeting also focused on the issues of further development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.