President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi had a meeting discussing the realization of a joint energy project, Kazinform cites Akorda,

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 as well as increase its share of renewable energy from four to 15 per cent before 2030.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State expressed confidence that the agreement signed between the Kazakh Energy Ministry, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Masdar is to be fully implemented. According to the agreement, it is planned to carry out a joint project building a 1GW wind power plant in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi thanked the Kazakh leader for the meeting as well as noted Kazakhstan’s huge potential in green energy development. He expressed his company’s interest in joint realization of major projects in the area.

Photo: akorda.kz