19:05, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6
President Tokayev holds meeting with Permanent Representative to UN Kairat Umarov
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kairat Umarov, who was appointed as the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, Tokayev set a number of concrete tasks before Umarov, aimed at further strengthening of cooperation with the UN.
The Head of State stressed the importance of continuing the consistent work with this universal organization.