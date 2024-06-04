EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:05, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev holds meeting with Permanent Representative to UN Kairat Umarov

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kairat Umarov, who was appointed as the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Akorda reports.

    During the meeting, Tokayev set a number of concrete tasks before Umarov, aimed at further strengthening of cooperation with the UN.

    The Head of State stressed the importance of continuing the consistent work with this universal organization.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan UN Parties and Organizations
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!