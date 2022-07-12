EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 12 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    During the phone conversation the presidents expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two nations.

    The President of Kazakhstan positively assessed the dynamic interaction between the Kazakh and Russian governments aimed at solving the pressing issues in economic as well as transport and logistic relations of the two countries.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!