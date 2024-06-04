EN
    21:52, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev holds phone talk with Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    During the conversation, the state and prospects for strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment and cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. Special attention was placed on the effective realization of the agreements reached during the state visit of the Kazakh President to Qatar in February this year.

    The Heads of State with satisfaction noted the positive dynamics in the Kazakh-Qatari interaction and confirmed mutual commitment to further enhancement of multifaceted cooperation between the nations.

    President Tokayev expressed hope to meet Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana.

    Tags:
    SCO Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
