President Tokayev holds talks with Kuwait PM in Munich

MUNICH. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off the second day of his working visit to Munich with a meeting with Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

While noting the friendly character and positive dynamics of ties between the two nations, the Kazakh President drew attention of his interlocutor to the fact Nur-Sultan and Kuwait City have great potential and room for mutual cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral format.

President Tokayev reminded that the Islamic Organization for Food Security is headquartered in Nur-Sultan which, in turn, can give a productive impulse to bilateral cooperation.

The Kazakh President continued by extending his gratitude to the Government of Kuwait for its assistance during the Jusan humanitarian operation in January 2019.

The Head of State also noted there is a huge potential for bilateral economic cooperation, including in the sphere of construction, energy, agriculture, finance, investment, and tourism.

Prime Minister of Kuwait, in turn, highly praised the prospects of strengthening ties with Kazakhstan.

Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed hope that the Kazakhstan-Kuwait Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation will come up with new approaches during its 4th upcoming session which will help propel Kazakhstan-Kuwait relations to a new level.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Prime Minister of Kuwait to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.