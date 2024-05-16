President Tokayev holds talks with Malaysian PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim discussed a number of important issues of the bilateral agenda, Kazinform News Agency learned from Akorda.

The talks held in an extended format also focused on further strengthening the mutually beneficial ties.

Welcoming the Malaysian delegation, the Head of State noted that the official visit of Anwar Ibrahim, without exaggeration, is a symbolic one, as it opens the way for a new stage of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

The Kazakh President expressed readiness for a closer and productive interaction with Malaysia, which has been an important player in the Southeast Asia.

“We have just had a sincere and friendly exchange of views on many issues. I am confident that our cooperation has huge prospects. I support your intention to participate in the business forum. Business contacts have been the most important factors of development of our relations. We welcome the implementation of new successful projects with the participation of Malaysian companies. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide necessary assistance,” said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the two countries’ citizens and businessmen and enjoy mutual 30-day visa-free regime and convenient direct flights.

The Head of State emphasized that more than 500 Kazakhstani students are studying in the Malaysian universities.

“I believe, they will, undoubtedly, will serve a golden bridge between the two states,” the President said.

In turn, Anwar Ibrahim noted that Malaysia attaches special importance to strengthening the trade-economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

He said the Malaysian delegation plans to hold bilateral meetings with the Kazakh ministers on import and export issues, as Malaysia’s commodity market is enormous.

According to him, Malaysia has turned into a regional hub on production of computer chips with the attraction of investments from the U.S., Europe, in particular, Germany, and China.

He said, Malaysia is ready share this experience and study Kazakhstan’s experience of transformation "carried out quite successfully."

“Of course, there are some specific spheres, like halal industry. We also study the prospects of Islamic banking,” the Malaysian Prime Minister said.

The meeting also discussed the opportunities of partnership in transit-logistics, energy, finance and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties also expressed interest in strengthening the cooperation within international structures, including the UN, OIC and CICA.

After the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim walked around the territory of Akorda residence.