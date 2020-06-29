President Tokayev holds telephone talks with President of Turkmenistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Tokayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on his 63rd birthday and wished him further success in his responsible post for the benefit of the people of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, the heads of state reiterated the commitment to deepen dialogue at the highest level and noted the favorable perspectives in the development of strategic partnership, especially in trade and economic sphere.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed his gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow for sending a telegram with the words of support for First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.