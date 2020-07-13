President Tokayev honors the memory of coronavirus pandemic victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM July 13 is declared the National Day of Mourning in Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and officials took in the mourning ceremony in front of the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

The state flags are flying today at half-mast. TV and radio channels do not broadcast entertainment shows. At 12 p.m. the country observed the moment of silence.

As of July 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 375 coronavirus-related deaths, 100 more with underlying conditions also died from coronavirus infection.