    12:29, 13 July 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev honors the memory of coronavirus pandemic victims

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM July 13 is declared the National Day of Mourning in Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and officials took in the mourning ceremony in front of the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

    The state flags are flying today at half-mast. TV and radio channels do not broadcast entertainment shows. At 12 p.m. the country observed the moment of silence.

    As of July 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 375 coronavirus-related deaths, 100 more with underlying conditions also died from coronavirus infection.


    President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus
