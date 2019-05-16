EN
    15:19, 16 May 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev, IMF Managing Director eye key areas of cooperation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State expressed gratitude to Christine Lagarde for her participation in the Astana Economic Forum (AEF).



    President Tokayev said that both the forum and Kazakhstan will benefit from Christine Lagarde's participation in the AEF.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Christine Lagarde discussed primary areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IMF as well as key processes in global financial and economic system.

