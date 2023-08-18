President Tokayev in Almaty for working trip

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty for a working trip. He is expected to hold a meeting on the city’s socio-economic development, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

The President will survey the city’s hydrotechnical infrastructure and will visit a number of social facilities.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with the Cabinet members for discussing the problems of the city’s socio-economic development.