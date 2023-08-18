EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:40, 18 August 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev in Almaty for working trip

    None
    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty for a working trip. He is expected to hold a meeting on the city’s socio-economic development, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

    The President will survey the city’s hydrotechnical infrastructure and will visit a number of social facilities.

    Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with the Cabinet members for discussing the problems of the city’s socio-economic development.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!