President Tokayev inspects Government for Business project in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Almaty Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Abylai Myrzakhmetov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, presented the Government for Business project, which was created at the premises of the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs, to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The project is aimed at the centralization of all measures for business support and development on the one-stop-shop principle.



"In the Government for Business, entrepreneurs will be able to receive recommendations and support for the implementation of projects. The main thing is that everything is open and available. Representatives of the chamber, government agencies, financial organizations offer a wide range of services. From now on, entrepreneurs will not need to resort to government agencies over and over again as services can be received online," said Abylai Myrzakhmetov.

In the Government for Business, there are 5 specialized service zones.

In the Pass zone, there are marketing services for business, accounting, recommendations on government procurement, issuance of a CT KZ certificate, as well as services provided by KazTransGasAymak JSC, TATEK JSC, etc.

The Financing zone offers the services of financial organizations and development institutions, such as Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, Damu Entrepreneurship Support Fund JSC, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, and Zhetisu Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation National Company.



In the Legal Support zone, there is a service to protect the legitimate interests and rights of entrepreneurs and the Pre-Trial Conflict Resolution Unit. Also, entrepreneurs are informed by representatives of the Department of Justice, the State Revenue Department, the State Architectural and Construction Supervision Department, and the Land Relations Department.



In the Training zone, residents of the region and citizens interested in entrepreneurship can take business courses within the framework of Business School and Bastau Business projects. Also, the services of the Employment Center will be rendered there.

In the Digital Services zone, entrepreneurs can make use of online business services through government services and Atameken Services web portal.

Director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs Nariman Abilshaikov told about the results of the work done in terms of lending and human capital development, protection of entrepreneurs' rights, non-financial support. The building of the chamber is considered to be a unique platform for holding business forums, B2B meetings, and exhibitions.



"Bastau Business educational project is promoting villagers' initiatives. Currently, training is being conducted in all districts of Almaty region. Last year, we trained 3,361 people, provided funding totaling KZT 2.5 billion for 955 projects. This year, it is planned to train at least 1,500 people and finance around 900 business projects," said Nariman Abilshaikov.



Over the past five years, the Chamber of Entrepreneurs received 2,678 applications for legal support, and 95 administrative barriers were eliminated. In that period, 102,600 entrepreneurs were provided with free services and recommendations. 7,200 unemployed citizens and startuppers learned the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, of which 5,000 have established businesses.

Besides, ALTYN OIMAQ, a project of Kazakhstan's fashion designers, was presented to the President of Kazakhstan.