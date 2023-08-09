President Tokayev inspects progress in repair works at Ekibastuz TPP

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the progress in repair works at the thermal power plant in Ekibastuz, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the visit, the Head of State pointed out that the situation is serious and the problem requires utmost attention.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to emphasize that the situation that had happened last winter should not repeat itself under any circumstances in any city of the country. Kazakhstan, in his words, has learnt the hard lesson.

He expressed gratitude to the residents of Ekibastuz for their understanding and patience and urged to assume measures to avoid such situations in the future.

Recall that the accident at the Ekibastuz thermal power plant left residents of the city without heating supply for several days this past winter.