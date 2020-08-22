President Tokayev instructs Ecology Minister to step up efforts to improve environment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, who reported on the main activities of the ministry, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

For instance, Minister Mirzagaliyev made a report on the prospects of development of fishing industry in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, pointed to the need to develop the existing potential of the industry and charged the ministry together with regional authorities to map out and approve the regional fishery development programs by November 2020.

The meeting further focused on the ecological situation in the regions of Kazakhstan. According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, currently the roadmaps related to the ecological problems of the cities of Almaty and Temirtau as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions are in place. The President gave an instruction to continue active and effective work aimed at the improvement of ecology and atmosphere in the regions of the country.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the development of the draft law regarding the responsible behavior towards animals.

Minister Mirzagaliyev placed the plan on the development of ecological tourism in national parks of Kazakhstan before the Head of State. The implementation of the plan will allow to attract investment to the tune of 70 billion tenge into the sphere of ecological tourism and create some 4,000 new workplaces.

President Tokayev instructed to bolster the potential of national parks and continue the work on the promotion of ecological tourism.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon the problems of geological prospecting sector, construction of new water reservoirs and other issues.