President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Head of State Tokayev was briefed about the measures aimed at developing preschool, secondary, technical and vocational education in the country.

As the President was informed, last year 154 new schools for 137,000 places, helping eliminate 29 three-shift and 12 emergency schools, were commissioned. In the new academic year, 221 education facilities for 365,000 places are set to be commissioned. The level of equipment of schools with subject rooms has been doubled, the internet quality has been improved.

According to Beissembayev, the educational work remains a priority area, as the ‘Birtutas tarbiye’ program based on the national values ‘Adal adam – Adal enbek – Adal tabys (Fair person - Fair labor – Fair income) was introduced.

Tokayev was informed about the betterment of the quality of secondary education, with each textbook being converted to a digital format and each student, representing Kazakhstan in Olympiads, ending up with a medal. Last year, Kazakhstani students claimed a total of 58 gold medals in Olympiads.

The Head of State was presented with the projects aimed at transforming the system of technical and vocational education as well as promoting inclusive and specialized education.