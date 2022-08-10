President Tokayev instructs to enhance Anti-Corruption Service activity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, Akorda press service informs.

The President was briefed on the measures taken to tackle corruption in the country. In particular, in 7 months of 2022, over 1,400 corruption-related crimes were registered countrywide. More than 900 people were accused of corruption.

The Head of State was also informed about the steps aimed at preventing corruption-related crimes.

According to Olzhas Bektenov, an external analysis was carried out in transport control sector, in socio-entrepreneurial corporations, as well as in the State Defense Order Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Corruption risks were identified at all the stages of state defense order compilation, beginning from the planning the volumes of production and ending with fulfillment of contractual obligations.

In compliance with the President’s instructions, the Agency has fully revised the approaches to the evaluation of the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service divisions.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks on enhancing the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service.

















Photo: akorda.kz