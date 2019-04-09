President Tokayev instructs to further develop domestic healthcare

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the measures taken to improve health of Kazakhstani citizens as well as quality and accessibility of medical services countrywide.



President Tokayev reminded that the funds earmarked for the domestic healthcare system are enough to enhance its effectiveness and raise salaries of medical workers.



As per the instructions of Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, salaries of low-income medical personnel will see a 30% hike starting from 1 June 2019.



At the meeting, utmost attention was paid to the improvement of quality of primary care, digitalization of medical services, creation of the National Research Oncological Center in Nur-Sultan and many other issues.



In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed to take further steps to develop domestic healthcare sector taking into account the world's best practices.