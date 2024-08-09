President Tokayev invites Central Asian youth to obtain higher education in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan constantly stands for the expansion of pentalateral interaction in education, science, culture, and human capital development. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

According to the Kazakh President, a common Central Asian space of higher education is being formed today.

“Approximately 9,000 students from the Central Asian countries are studying in Kazakhstan today. We highly appreciate the aspiration of young people from the Central Asian countries to obtain higher education in our country. Kazakhstan has built strategic partnership with dozens of world-recognized universities of the U.S., Europe, China, Russia, and South Korea. Foreign universities are opening their branches in many regions of Kazakhstan, with students being actively recruited. The number of research universities is increasing, technological parks and engineering centers are opening. We invite the youth of Central Asia and the Caucasus to use this opportunity and gain in-demand dual degree education of international level,” said the President.

The Head of State drew attention to the importance of boosting the interaction in information and analytical sector and creation of joint media products.