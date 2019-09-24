23:32, 24 September 2019 | GMT +6
President Tokayev invites his Bulgarian counterpart to visit Kazakhstan
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UNGA Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the UN Headquarters in New York, the Akorda press service reports.
The Leaders discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Kazakh President noted the constructive dialogue between the two nations and confirmed the country’s stance for further development of cooperation with Bulgaria.
The Head of State called the Bulgarian companies to work in Kazakhstan and further enter the regional markets.
In conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited his Bulgarian counterpart to visit Kazakhstan.