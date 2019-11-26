President Tokayev: Meeting with diplomatic corps representatives became a good tradition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions has become a good tradition for further strengthening of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it today at the meeting with foreign ambassadors in Nur-Sultan.

«The meeting with the representatives of foreign diplomatic corps in our country has become a good tradition. First of all, it is important for further strengthening of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We would like to focus on development of Kazakhstan and foreign policy priorities. Presently, there are 70 embassies and 30 representatives of international organizations in Nur-Sultan to date. We hope that the number of foreign diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan will keep increasing. In this regard, I would like to note that the embassies of Belarus and South Korea have moved to new buildings in the centre of the capital. Please accept my congratulations!» said the President addressing the foreign ambassadors.

«I highly appreciate your contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries. I am grateful to all of you for your good intentions for the benefit of Kazakhstan,» the Head of State noted.