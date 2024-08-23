President Tokayev meets Chairman of Tajik Parliament's Lower House Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda

On the second day of his state visit to Dushanbe, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Lower House) of Majlisi Oli (Tajik Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed a high dynamics of the Kazakh-Tajik relations development. The Head of State reminded of signing the Treaty on Allied Relations a day before, which symbolizes the beginning of a brand new stage of the bilateral cooperation, the press service of Akorda reported.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President said he backed the proposition of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to boost the interparliamentary ties and expressed hope that these relations would develop successfully and would become an important component of the bilateral cooperation and alliance.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for all-round support of development of the contacts between the two countries’ legislative structures.

“Kazakhstan is a reliable friend and a strategic partner for us. Your visit evidences dynamic development of our bilateral relations. We attach great importance to it. 16 documents were signed during the visit, including the Treaty on Allied Relations which is of historical importance,” he said.

Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda confirmed his readiness to further work on strengthening the interparliamentary ties, expansion of regulatory-legal framework, and boosting interaction between the friendship groups of the two countries’ parliaments.

The sides also highlighted the importance of legislative support of the agreements in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.