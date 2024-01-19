President Tokayev meets FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu

While on an official visit to Italy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a visit to the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Photo: Akorda

During a meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, Tokayev stressed the importance of ensuring global food security and promoting sustainable development of the agro-industrial complex.

Photo: Akorda

Food shortage is among the acute problems of the global agenda. Kazakhstan works to make its contribution to address this problem. Our country is among the leaders in grain production. The wheat export reaches around six million tons, making the country enter top 10 wheat and flour producers, said the Kazakh Head of State.

Photo: Akorda

The Kazakh President confirmed his country’s interest in expanding cooperation with FAO.

Photo: Akorda

As Tokayev noted, the country takes interest in the UN’s expert support in seed production improvement, fight against degradation of agricultural lands, green agriculture development, rational and effective use of water and land resources. Kazakhstan participates in FAO’s initiative ‘One country – one priority product’ aimed at promoting sustainable production and trade chains to enable entry into markets unique agricultural products.