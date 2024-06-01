EN
    14:57, 01 June 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev meets Jas Galym. Science Quest participants

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended Jas Galym. Science Quest dedicated to the International Children’s Day and talked to children, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Thias year the festival is devoted to the topic of science.

    The President surveyed Science, Engineering, Art, Technology and Mathematics units, where the children made presentation of their researches.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the festival participants on the holiday and said he laid huge hopes on the younger generation.

    He also thanked the organizers for the support of children's research and creative activity.

