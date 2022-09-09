President Tokayev meets Khalyk Kaharmany Toktar Aubakirov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today member of the National Kurultay, Khalyk Kaharmany (People's Hero) Toktar Aubakirov, the press service of Akorda reported.

At the meeting, Toktar Aubakirov expressed support to the President’s initiatives outlined in his recent Address to the Nation and voiced his propositions on implementation of reforms in the country and on solution of social issues.



