EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 09 September 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev meets Khalyk Kaharmany Toktar Aubakirov

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today member of the National Kurultay, Khalyk Kaharmany (People's Hero) Toktar Aubakirov, the press service of Akorda reported.

    At the meeting, Toktar Aubakirov expressed support to the President’s initiatives outlined in his recent Address to the Nation and voiced his propositions on implementation of reforms in the country and on solution of social issues.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!