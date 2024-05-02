EN
    18:50, 02 May 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev meets President of Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretiak

    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretiak for discussing the issues of hockey development in the CIS countries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.

    As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, ice hockey has gained significant popularity countrywide in recent years.

    The participation of Kazakh teams, including Astana’s Barys, in the KHL championships and other tournaments as well as successful performance of the national team in the world tournaments hugely contribute to popularization of this sport.

    In particular, the number of hockey schools and youth teams notably increased in Kazakhstan, with various competitions being organized.

    Vladislav Tretiak thanked the Kazakh side for hospitality and high level of organization of Qazaqstan Hockey Open 2024 international tournament ongoing in Astana.

    He expressed satisfaction over the progress of Kazakhstan’s ice hockey players which became possible due to state support of team sports.

