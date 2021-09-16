President Tokayev meets Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the high level of bilateral relations based on trust and mutual respect.

The Head of State stressed the need to explore new opportunities for strengthening transport and logistics ties in many areas of mutual interest. He also emphasized the need to expand trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation. President Tokayev invited Prime Minister Khan to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

In turn, Pakistani Prime Minister stated the importance of developing logistics capabilities that would contribute to the development of trade and economic cooperation between both countries. Imran Khan also invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit to Pakistan.

During the negotiations, President Tokayev and Prime Minister Khan exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and issues on ensuring regional security.