President Tokayev meets Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the VI CICA Summit being held in Astana today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Vietnamese side for active participation in the CICA work and pointed out high level of the two countries’ fruitful cooperation.

The parties praised successful development of trade-economic interaction, strengthening of the cultural and humanitarian ties, and launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Thi Anh Xuan noted also the existing potential for enhancing the contacts in trade, tourism, agrarian, transport-logistics and financial sectors.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Kazakh Leader extended his greetings to President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

In turn, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, on behalf of her country’s leadership, invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Vietnam.









Photo: akorda.kz




















