President Tokayev meets with Anti-corruption Agency Head Marat Akhmetzhanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Anti-corruption Agency Head Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State was briefed on the outcomes of the work of the Agency for 11 months of 2021.

This year, 1,576 corruption crimes have been registered, 1,280 persons have been uncovered, 159 of whom are heads of government bodies at different levels. Over KZT20bnhave been returned to the budget.

Akhmetzhanov reported on the outcomes of the complex analysis of agriculture subsidies, situation in the transport sphere, and results of the pre-trail investigations of criminal cases.

Tokayev was informed about the course of implementation of his tasks in the development of the 2022/26 anti-corruption policy framework.

The Kazakh Head of State positively assessed the work of the Anti-corruption Service and approved the new approaches to combat corruption.