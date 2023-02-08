EN
    15:53, 08 February 2023

    President Tokayev meets with Business Ombudsman Rustam Zhurssunov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a meeting Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the work done and plans to further support and protect the interests of domestic business, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    Business Ombudsman Rustam Zhurssunov told the President that 4,408 claims were received, of which 1,530 (34%) were upheld and explanations were given on 1,030 (23%) throughout 2022. Rustam Zhurssunov revealed he held meetings with entrepreneurs in all regions of the country.

    According to him, last year changes were made to the legislation strengthening combat against raiding as well as protecting businesses from unlawful interference by government agencies.

    The Kazakh President was also presented with information on the implementation of his instructions aimed at introducing a new regulatory policy in business.

    After the Kazakh President had heard Zhurssunov's report on the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs, he gave a number of instructions to identify administrative barriers to businesses and adopt measures to eliminate them.

    Photo: akorda.kz


