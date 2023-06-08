EN
    19:19, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi

    None
    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italy’s Eni S.p.A, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the issues of the company’s operation in Kazakhstan, as well as plans to carry out the key oil and gas projects at the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields.

    The Kazakh Head of State was informed about the key areas of the Consortium’s work on further development of the oil and gas sector of the country. In particular, prospects for construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of four billion cubic meters of gas per year at Karachaganak.


    Tokayev stressed that Eni is one of the strategic partners of Kazakhstan in the energy sector, noting its contribution to the development of major fields in the country.

    An agreement on principles between KazMunayGas and Eni S.p.A relating to the construction project of a hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen, Mangistau region, was signed at the presence of the Kazakh Head of State.


