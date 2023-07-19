President Tokayev meets with Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - A meeting Between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took place on the sidelines of the first Summit «Central Asia – Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf» in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the prospects for development of Kazakh-Kuwaiti cooperation in trade and economic and investment sectors. Tokayev noted the importance of strengthening ties with Kuwait. According to him, Kazakhstan is interested in further development of relations with Kuwait and is ready to give a new impetus to the interaction in all priority areas.

For his part, Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Astana and El Kuwait, emphasizing the presence of huge potential to develop trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian, and tourist cooperation.