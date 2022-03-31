EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 31 March 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev meets with Deputy PM - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main areas of the work of the financial and economic bloc of the Government, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In line with the instructions of the President prompt and systemic measures to improve the customs administration are being taken as well as concrete mechanisms to return capital from abroad and prevent an outflow of funds from the country are being elaborated.

    Tokayev was informed about the state of state finance and the forecast for the social and economic development of the country in general.

    In addition, Yerulan Zhamaubayev reported on the work to demonopolize the economy and finalize the national budget for 2022.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!