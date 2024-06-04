President Tokayev meets with Egyptian Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Speaker of the Senate of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Greeting Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Tokayev noted that his first visit to Kazakhstan is set to give a new impetus to the strengthening of bilateral interparliamentary relations.

Your country was among the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with us. Today, Egypt is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in the Islamic and Arab world. Both countries enjoy constructive political dialogue, have multiple bilateral agreements and treaties. We’re ready to keep this momentum and continue joint work to expand interaction. Promotion of trade and economic ties should become the foundation of our cooperation, taking into account the existing considerable potential, said Tokayev.

For his part, Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq conveyed greetings to the Kazakh leader from President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

We’re keen on further strengthening bilateral contacts, including interparliamentary ones. I believe that’s right in terms of effective implementation of our common tasks. Egypt treats Kazakhstan with special warmth. Kazakhstan and Egypt have much in common that bind our countries. I hope new mutually beneficial agreements are to be reached in the nearest future, said the Egyptian Senate Speaker.

The interlocutors discussed issues of promotion of parliamentary diplomacy, activization of cooperation in trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian areas.

During the meeting, the Kazakh leader invited Egyptian companies to jointly carry out investment projects in the transport and transit sectors, as well as tourism and digitalization.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Egyptian Government for renovation works in the Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars in Cairo and the huge contribution to the study and promotion of the legacy of this prominent historic figure.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the current issues of global agenda as well as interaction within international organizations.

Taking the opportunity, the Kazakh leader conveyed his best wishes to the Egyptian President.