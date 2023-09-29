President Tokayev meets with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

The second day of the President's official visit to Germany began with a meeting with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

The parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached during the recent visit of the German President to Kazakhstan. In particular, they outlined priority areas of collaboration, including energy, transit and logistics, critical raw materials, renewable energy, agriculture and digitalization.

A special attention has been paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, contacts between scientific and educational organizations of the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed to increase joint efforts to further deepen the multifaceted Kazakh-German relations.

During his visit to Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German President, the Head of State left a note in the Book of Honorable Guests.