President Tokayev meets with First President of Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with First President of Mongolia Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, President Tokayev commended close relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia as well as the common history of the two nations.



"Our cooperation with Mongolia develops robustly. We work jointly within the framework of international organizations. Business circles of our countries have agreed on the implementation of the projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex and ore mining industry," the Kazakh President said.



Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat, in turn, congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan and wished him good luck in his work.