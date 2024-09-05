President Tokayev meets with ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met with Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo, Akorda reports.

Greeting Gilbert Houngbo, the Kazakh leader highlighted the utmost importance of his visit in terms of giving a serious impetus to the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ILO.

Photo: Akorda

The Kazakh President stressed the role of the ILO in promoting the principles of social justice on a global scale.

We’re building Just Kazakhstan, which resonates with your social justice initiatives. The mission of the ILO to ensure reliable, fair and effective citizen engagement as well as to promote workers’ rights is unquestioned. Kazakhstan has ratified 25 key conventions of the ILO. This work will be continued, said Tokayev.

The Head of State spoke about the ongoing changes in the country, aimed at improving the social well-being of citizens, ensuring the rule of law and human rights.

For his part, Gilbert Houngbo hailed the large-scale reforms on building Just Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Tokayev.

He also spoke about the productive meetings with the government officials and stressed the leading position of Kazakhstan in the region in terms of promotion of the ILO goals and tasks.

Photo: Akorda

Your country is making significant efforts to ensure favorable social and labor conditions, which is consistent with the initiatives of our Organization, promoted under the Global Coalition for Social Justice, said ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo.

The interlocutors agreed to further enhance cooperation through practical measures aimed at strengthening the social policy of Kazakhstan and developing mutually beneficial partnership with the ILO.