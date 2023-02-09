President Tokayev meets with Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the crime situation in the country in January this year, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to the presented information, a set of preventive measures carried out led to a significant reduction in the number of murders, cases of serious bodily damage, robberies, thefts, vandalism, cattle rustling, and crimes committed in streets.

Tokayev was briefed on the migration situation, measures against organized and drug-related crimes, as well as the outcomes of the work on prevention of offences and road accidents.

The minister reported on the first results of the pilot project to check police officials for integrity (Integrity check) as part of the Anti-corruption police concept for 2022-26 approved by the President.

Akhmetzhanov also informed the President about the work to legalize foreign vehicles and develop a concept for ensuring public safety in partnership with the public for 2024-28.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State instructed to step up the work to identify unlawful acts and provocations against the civil society and journalists.

The President also assigned to further increase the rule of law and public safety rates.

Photo: akorda.kz