President Tokayev meets with Mangistau region governor Nurlan Nogayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the social and economic development of Mangistau region in seven months of this year, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to Mangistau region’s governor Nurlan Nogayev, water supply is one of the pressing issues for the region, especially drinking water provision. In particular, the region is likely to face shortage of piped water as of September.

Nogayev spoke of the realization of the tasks of Head of State Tokayev, given during his visit to the region, on drinking water issue. Desalination units with a capacity of 17 thousand cubic meters per day have been launched at Karazhanbas deposit; a number of other issues have been addressed.

In addition, installations with a total capacity of 20 thousand cubic meters of water will be operational at the water desalination plant in Aktau city by the end of the year. The plant already has installation capably of purifying five thousand cubic meters of water. According to the governor, private investments are to be attracted to increase volumes of desalinated water in the region.

The Head of State was also briefed on the positive changes in agriculture. It was noted that thanks to the joint measures of the government and local executive body as well as favorable environmental conditions, this year the agrarians managed to avert problems of fodder conservation.

The rise in the number of domestic and foreign tourists was also pointed out during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the President tasked to carry on with the work in the said areas as well as to ensure the region’s stable social and economic development.

