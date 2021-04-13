EN
    17:49, 13 April 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev meets with National Economy Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary results of economic development for the first quarter of 2021, the implementation of a Comprehensive Plan to restore the economic growth.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the situation in the real sector of the economy and GDP forecasts. Asset Irgaliyev presented the main approaches to ensuring high-quality and sustainable development of the economy in the medium term.

    The Minister also reported on the implementation of the President's instructions to support small and medium-sized businesses.

    During the meeting, special attention was paid to measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and balanced regional development.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev gave Minister Irgaliyev a number of specific instructions aimed at improving the efficiency of the budget policy, improving regional policy and developing the manufacturing industry.


