President Tokayev meets with newly elected akims in Akmola region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with newly elected rural akims of Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President noted that the first-ever direct elections of rural akims were a historical event of paramount importance signaling the new stage of political modernization in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State believes that these elections will give residents of rural areas new opportunities to fulfill their potential and develop their villages.

President Tokayev also commended the pre-election work done by the newly elected akims, congratulated and wished them success. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope they will do their best to meet expectations of their electorate.

The newly elected akims, in their turn, expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the implementation of his initiative and the opportunity to work for the benefit of the country and villages.