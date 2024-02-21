President Tokayev meets with Tatneft Director-General Nail Maganov

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the prospects for realizing joint projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

In particular, Tatneft carries out the strategic investment project in the oil and gas industry aimed at producing butadiene and its derivatives in Atyrau region. The company works together with KazMunayGas in the project for exploring and developing hydrocarbons in western Kazakhstan. Besides, Tatneft takes part in the joint development of solid mineral deposits.

Kazakh leader Tokayev commended the Tatneft company’s initiatives to develop Kazakhstani oil and gas and mining industries as well as stressed that the company is one of the strategic partners of the country in the energy sector.