President Tokayev meets with the public of Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Taldykorgan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the public and local entrepreneurs at the Celebrations Palace, Kazinform reports.

"Mamaniya madrasah, one of the first Kazakh educational institutions unveiled in Aksu, greatly contributed to the spiritual development of the nation. In the history of the Kazakh people it marked the beginning of the investment into education," said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Many Kazakh prominent people graduated from that madrasah, namely Ilyas Dzhanssugurov and Bilyal Suleyev who later became the Ministry of Education of Karakalpakstan. The school was built in late 19th century by locals. It was the bright example and gave rise to philanthropist movement in the region.





Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working trip to Taldykorgan.



While in Almaty region, he is set to visit a number of enterprises and socially important facilities. He is also expected to meet local entrepreneurs and survey the progress in spring sowing campaign.



Also, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the strategic exercises Aibalta-2019.

