President Tokayev meets with Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Welcoming the Uzbek foreign minister, President Tokayev pointed out the high dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in the entire range of interaction. According to him, Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to further strengthen interaction with fraternal Uzbekistan.

Stressing the great contribution of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the deepening of bilateral relations, the Kazakh leader expressed readiness of his country to support the Uzbek initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of the region.

The meeting discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, stressed the importance of search for new growth points and greater trade turnover between the countries.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State said it is important to strengthen cooperation in the transit and transport sphere. Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has already begun the construction of the Darbaza-Maktaraal railroad with access to Uzbekistan so as to increase the freight traffic.

The Kazakh leader also called the participation of the Uzbek side in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as mutually beneficial.

For his part, Saidov thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the warm reception and conveyed him the best wished on behalf of the Uzbek leader.

According to the minister, the Heads of the two States set high standards for strengthening of allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, the Uzbek minister shared the plans on joint work to ensure quality realization of the agreements reached at the highest level.

During the talk, the issues of cooperation in the water management sphere and maintaining the regional security in Central Asia were discussed.

In addition, the schedule of upcoming meetings and bilateral and multilateral events was reviewed.