President Tokayev met with UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Astana – New episode of New Time TV Show available now

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Cameron, who paid an official visit to Astana earlier this week. As Kazakh President stated, the high-ranking diplomat’s visit to Kazakhstan will give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations, especially taking into account the potential for increased trade, economic, and investment cooperation, particularly in energy, green economy, finance, and innovation sectors. In turn, David Cameron thanked the Kazakh side for hospitality and recalled his visit to Kazakhstan 11 years ago as the UK's Prime Minister. You can learn about what the parties agreed on during the high-level talks in Astana from New Time episode.

On top of that, Astana hosted the "Al Jazeera Week", a collaboration project of TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and Al Jazeera Media Network. During the ongoing "Al Jazeera Week" in Astana, representatives of the network held a meeting with the personnel of the TV and Radio Complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan to witness the day-to-day activity of the nation's media holding. They saw firsthand the creative and technical prowess of Jibek Joly, Silk Way, and Silk Way Cinema TV channels, along with the Kazinform News Agency and the Documentary Film Center. To know about Al Jazeera's potential expansion plans in Central Asia, watch the fragment of the interview with Dr. Mostefa Souag, Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network recorded by New Time team.

Last but not least, Kazakh scientists and researchers will have an opportunity to intern at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, which became possible thanks to educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. New Time staff was at public lecture of the founder and director of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Dr. Farhan Ahmad Nizami at Maqsut Narikbayev University in Astana. TV Show reporter asked Dr. Nizami about his thoughts on the development of ideology and religion in Central Asia as well as the role of religion in global geopolitical disruptions. More details available here.

