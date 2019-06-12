EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:54, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev names priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid utmost attention to the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy after being officially declared the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable standing in the world and reputation of a peaceful and open country, reliable and responsible partner in international affairs," said Tokayev, addressing the inauguration ceremony in the Kazakh capital.

    "We will continue constructive, well-balanced and multi-vector foreign policy course, promote and advance national interests in the international arena. Foreign policy activities will benefit the country, national business, each citizen," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

    Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Based on the results of the election, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won more than 70% of the vote.

