President Tokayev not to attend opening ceremony of Paris Olympic Games

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Press Secretary of the President, Berik Uali.

“The work schedule of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev does not include his participation in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris,” said Uali.

The opening ceremony is set to be held on Friday, July 26, at 10:30 pm Astana time. The ceremony is expected to last for three hours.